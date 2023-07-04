Santa Rosa husband arrested on suspicion of wife's fatal stabbing

Santa Rosa experienced its sixth homicide of the year Tuesday after a woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband.

Police dispatch received a call at 11:50 a.m. from a man reporting that a woman had been stabbed at an apartment in the 2400 block of McBride Lane, police said.

When an officer arrived at the scene, the woman's husband was there, 51-year-old Tunoa Meo, and he was taken into custody.

The woman, also 51, was found unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures and she was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her identity is being withheld at this time.

An investigation alleges that Meo got into an argument with his wife that became physical, resulting in her stabbing.

Meo was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police are looking for anyone who may have information to help this case or witnessed the argument. If so, contact the Santa Rosa Police through their tip line at www.srcity.org/CrimeTips.