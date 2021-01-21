coronavirus

Santa Rosa Junior College to Extend Remote Learning Through End of Summer 2021

By Bay City News

Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Sonoma County, Santa Rosa Junior College announced Thursday it is extending remote learning through the end of the summer semester.

SRJC president Frank Chong wrote in a letter to the school community that the decision came after consulting with the college's board of trustees, administrators, faculty and state and county officials.

“While I do not make this decision lightly, it is clear to me that the current infection and mortality rates in Sonoma County are far too high to consider a full return to face-to-face instruction," Chong wrote.

Some courses, such as in Health Sciences programs or at the Public Safety Training Center, will require in-person instruction. A list of those courses will be presented to Sonoma County Public Health for approval, and they will take place with social distancing and other protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chong said he will provide information in March about plans for the fall semester.

