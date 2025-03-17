Santa Rosa kitchen fire leaves dog dead, causes serious damages

A kitchen fire that escalated killed a dog and caused $150,000 worth of damage in a Santa Rosa residential neighborhood Sunday afternoon, according to fire officials.

According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, its crews were alerted to a structure fire in the 600 block of Cordelia Drive. They learned from multiple callers that a kitchen was on fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a single-story duplex home in flames. Firefighters had to cut holes in the roof to contain the fire, which was reportedly done in around 20 minutes.

Firefighters found an unresponsive small adult dog inside. They tried to revive it but the dog eventually succumbed to its injuries.

The fire department said that despite the animal's demise, six other dogs, mostly puppies, were rescued by residents.

Crews said the fire destroyed all contents inside the residence, while an attached neighboring structure had minor smoke damage.

Fire investigators said the blaze was not suspicious in nature, but it is still under investigation.