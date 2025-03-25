Santa Rosa city and school leaders to consider return of officers on campus

Santa Rosa city and school leaders on Tuesday will consider a final agreement outlining the return of police officers to high school campuses.

The move comes nearly five years after the city’s schools put the program on pause.

The Santa Rosa City Schools board was set to discuss a final agreement between the police department and the school district. The proposal will eventually go to a vote for approval.

Five years ago, the district paused its school resource officer program. The new plan is for a three-year pilot program that would bring back one uniformed police officer to each of the city’s five main high schools. The draft agreement, if approved, puts the timeline at July 2025 to July 2028.

It has not yet been determined how the program will be funded.

The move comes amid recent violence on campuses. Elsie Allen High School was placed on lockdown last month after a stabbing inside a classroom. A student was repeatedly stabbed by a 15-year-old suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Earlier this month, a 16-year-old student was arrested after bringing a gun to the same high school.

Meanwhile, the school district is facing budget problems. Last month, the board voted to shutter six campuses over two years and issue notices to lay off hundreds of employees.