Santa Rosa Police Arrest 2 Men Carrying Ghost Guns

Police arrested two men in separate incidents Sunday on suspicion of carrying concealed ghost guns.

These weapons are called ghost guns because they are unregistered and lack serial numbers, making them virtually untraceable by authorities.

The first arrest followed a 1 a.m. traffic stop near Dutton Avenue and W. Barham Road in the Roseland neighborhood of Santa Rosa.

Police said the driver -- 19-year-old Alberto Arias of Santa Rosa -- ignored instructions and began to reach toward the floorboard of the vehicle. The officer acted quickly to pull the main from the vehicle without incident or injury, police said.

The officer found a .45 caliber handgun equipped with a 26-round magazine under the driver's seat of the vehicle, police said. Arias was arrested on suspicion of three offenses: carrying a concealed gun in a vehicle, carrying a loaded gun in a vehicle, and resisting arrest.

About three hours later, the same police officer contacted a man walking near Brockhurst Drive and West 3rd Street. When the officer learned the man -- 27-year-old Devin Braddi of Santa Rosa -- had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, he took Braddi into custody.

Following up on the sound a the clink of metal heard just prior to contacting Braddi, the officer found an unloaded .357 caliber handgun wrapped in a black ski mask. Braddi was arrested on suspicion of two offenses: carrying a concealed gun and being a convicted felon while in possession of a gun.