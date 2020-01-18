Santa rosa

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Teen Suspected of Selling Heroin Containing Fentanyl

By Bay City News

Santa Rosa police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of possessing heroin for sale.

Marco Antonio Jimenez-Menera, 19, is suspected of selling "red rock" heroin that is mixed with the synthetic opioid fentanyl, police said.

He is believed to be part of a drug trafficking organization that distributes the drug throughout Santa Rosa and surrounding Sonoma County areas, police said.

Police began investigating a possible drug trafficking organization in December.

When Jimenez-Menera was arrested at his residence at 3900 Montgomery Drive, detectives found two pounds of suspected red rock heroin on his person and $2,000 in cash, packaging material, digital scales and cell phones in his apartment, police said.

Jimenez-Menera was booked in the Sonoma County Jail for possession for sale of heroin.

