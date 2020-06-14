Santa Rosa Police Search For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

Police in Santa Rosa are searching for an 11-year-old girl missing since about 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police said Lanette Rosalie Gonzalez walked away from her home on Cherie Way in Santa Rosa Saturday.

She is described as a Hispanic female, approximately 5 feet tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, red and white checkered shoes and carrying a small black leather backpack.

Anyone with information about Lanette's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department at (707) 528-5222.