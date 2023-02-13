Struggling Santa Rosa Restaurant Gets Much-Needed Boost After Viral TikTok Video

A Santa Rosa couple’s struggling restaurant has gotten a much-needed boost thanks to a heart-wrenching post on TikTok.

Lee’s Noodle House hasn’t been this busy in years, just a few weeks ago it was completely empty, but not anymore.

A video showing the owner waiting for customers to walk through the door was posted by his daughter and since then, business has taken off.

“I just saw that moment how sad and stressed my dad was,” said Jennifer Le.

The 21-year-old college student was desperate to help.

“It’s very sad for me to see that he can’t get enough customers in,” said Jennifer. “Some days my parents would be waiting for a single customer to walk in.”

To her surprise, it took off. The video has had more than a million views so far and customers started pouring in.

“My daughter did something I never expected would happen,” said the owner Voung Le. “I didn’t expect this. It’s unbelievable.”

Vuong said it’s like a miracle. His wife is now cooking up a storm in the kitchen again. His 17-year-old daughter and their family friends are pitching in to keep up with the sudden rush.

“Without all the people coming and supporting us. I don’t know how we were going to make it. I’m really happy and thankful for the people in this town in this community to come and help my family. I’m thankful,” said Vuong.

Kate McDougall and her husband are among those who were moved by the video.

“It just touched my heart,” she said. “It just really touched me so we came and we’re going to support this, I love noodles and I love Vietnamese food so it was really, really sweet.”

Regulars are returning and new customers are visiting too. Some trying Vietnamese food for the first time.

“I want to support local businesses and local people here who are trying to make it,” said customer Camille Hoffman.

“It's fresh, it’s homey, it's cozy. It’s like being at your mom’s house and having your mom cook it for you,” said customer Stacy Lindsey.

The Les couldn’t be more thankful. Their 20-year-old family business survived through the fires, but recovering from the pandemic has felt insurmountable until now.

“My goal is just to work for my kids to support them and get them through college,” said Vuong. “I’m happy.”

“I think this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I am especially very happy for my parents, because I feel they deserve it. That’s all I ever wanted for them …To be happy, stress-free, and be able to share their food,” said Jennifer.