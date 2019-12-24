Santa rosa

Santa Rosa Robber Douses Victim With Pepper Spray in 3rd Attack of its Kind

By Jodi Hernandez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

For the third time in one week, an armed robber has taken cash from a Bay Area business and then sprayed his victim with pepper spray on his way out.

The pepper spray attacks have happened in Benicia, Petaluma and as of Sunday, Santa Rosa at Grog Shop Liquor.

Police don't know if the attacks are related, but the cases are very similar. In each case, the thief gets what he's after but sprays his victims anyway.

Local

Sharks 4 hours ago

San Jose Sharks Support Family Devastated by House Fire

Christmas Eve at Saint James Park 2 hours ago

Group Brings Christmas Spirit to Those in Need at San Jose Park

"They're really nice, it's a family-operated business," said Grog Shop customer Jeremy Johnson. "They're just really amazing. It really hurts."

The armed thief took a bag full of cash from Grog Shop Liquor and then proceeded to spray the cashier and customers.

"The fact that someone just came in and just sprays her for no reason, I mean he got what he wanted, he got the money," an employee said.

Last week, similar attacks were reported at a Benicia mini market and a Petaluma hair salon. Police in all three cities are sharing information and ask that anyone who knows something about the attacks to please give them a call.

This article tagged under:

Santa rosaNorth BaycrimePetalumaBenicia
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us