Santa Rosa Students, Community Leaders Organize Juneteenth Celebration

While some chose to spend Juneteenth at a rally or march, a Santa Rosa group went with a more traditional celebration.

Organizers marked the day by inviting families, friends and neighbors to come together and reconnect.

Music and food began flowing at Santa Rosa's Pioneer Park at noon Friday. Some in attendance said Juneteenth celebrations are a tradition for them, and those who said it was their first time added the time felt right.

The event was led by Uplifting Black Leaders, a group of students and community members, who had spent many recent days marching in protest, but chose to make Friday a Juneteenth gathering.