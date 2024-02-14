Santa rosa

Santa Rosa teen arrested, charged with possessing a gun he made using 3D technology

By Terry McSweeney

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old Santa Rosa boy is in juvenile hall charged with not only possessing a gun, but also with manufacturing it.

Police say the high school student was using 3D technology to do it.

The police’s antigang task force, armed with a subpoena, raided the boy’s home on the 2300 block of Summer Creek Drive Wednesday morning.

They found a 3D printer, a ghost gun, a handgun, ammunition, and gang paraphernalia. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It turns out the 14-year-old suspect was actually in class at Montgomery High School.

Santa rosa Jan 17

Girl allegedly rips out student's hair during attack at Santa Rosa high school

Santa rosa Dec 10, 2023

Santa Rosa schools beefing up police presence amid violent incidents

Plainclothes officers worked with a teacher to discreetly get the boy into the hallway where he was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

A search of the boys locker turned up more gang paraphernalia but no weapons. 

“It is a little bit concerning, but for me I know the school is taking a lot of activities to make sure we are safe and they were really quick about it today,” said student Michael Gilhooly.

In March of last year, a student stabbed another student to death inside a classroom on the Montgomery High School campus. A Judge has ruled the boy acted in self defense.

“I am scared for my grandson and the other kids who go to school here. I feel just terrible and the sooner they get an officer on campus, will feel better about it,” said David, whose grandson is a student at Montgomery High.

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us