Santa Rosa shares tips on how to reduce wildfire risk

City of Santa Rosa officials are encouraging residents to reduce their wildfire risk by creating defensible space and what's described as "home hardening."

Defensible space is the buffer homeowners can create between their homes and the grass, trees, shrubs, or any other wildland area that surround it. This space helps to slow or stop the spread of wildfire and protects the home from catching fire.

One of the most important areas in which to create defensible space is the area from zero to five feet of the home.

To clear this area, homeowners should clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves and debris; reduce embers that could pass through vents in the eaves by installing 1/8 inch metal mesh screening; and move any flammable materials such as mulch or flammable plants away from wall exteriors.

Knowing how to create defensible space can potentially save homes and property, officials said.

"Home hardening" refers to elements of the house itself, such as roofs, eaves and vents.

Roofs are the most vulnerable surface where embers land because they become lodged and can start a fire, officials said. Roof valleys, open ends of barrel tiles, and rain gutters are all points of entry, so homeowners should block off all open spaces, and regularly inspect these areas.

Homeowners should enclose their eaves to prevent ember intrusion, officials said.

Embers can enter the attic or other concealed spaces and ignite combustible materials via vents, especially those in eaves and cornices. Homeowners can use corrosion resistant metal mesh to screen all vents, and check them regularly to remove any debris that collects in front of the screen.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

More information is available on the city website.