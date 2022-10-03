Santa Rosa Police Search for Violent Carjacking Suspect

Police continue searching for the suspect in a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa.

The incident occurred near the intersection of First and A streets Sunday.

Video shows Rico Richards Leaton-Gomez, of Windsor, approaching a pickup truck offering to buy it.

Police said he then punched the 67-year-old driver through his open window, opened the door and did it again, then dragged the victim out of the truck and hit him several more times.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Leaton-Gomez got into the driver’s seat and started to drive away, but then got out and fled on foot.

He was recently released from prison for a previous carjacking, police said.

As for the victim, police found him lying in the street unconscious. He suffered significant cuts to his face and a broken nose.