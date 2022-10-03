Santa rosa

Santa Rosa Police Search for Violent Carjacking Suspect

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police continue searching for the suspect in a violent carjacking in Santa Rosa.

The incident occurred near the intersection of First and A streets Sunday.

Video shows Rico Richards Leaton-Gomez, of Windsor, approaching a pickup truck offering to buy it.

Police said he then punched the 67-year-old driver through his open window, opened the door and did it again, then dragged the victim out of the truck and hit him several more times.

Leaton-Gomez got into the driver’s seat and started to drive away, but then got out and fled on foot. 

He was recently released from prison for a previous carjacking, police said. 

As for the victim, police found him lying in the street unconscious. He suffered significant cuts to his face and a broken nose.

