Santa Rosa Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Causing Fire, Child Endangerment

Santa Rosa police arrested a woman Monday on suspicion of negligently causing a fire in her home and child endangerment, police said.

Marisa Bjork, 37, of Santa Rosa, was booked in the county jail and she is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Feb. 21.

Santa Rosa firefighters took a report at 3:40 p.m. of a fire in a second-floor bedroom of a home in the 2300 block of Julio Lane in west Santa Rosa.

Bjork's 16-year-old daughter tried to put the fire out with water from a bathroom. She opened a door to free two dogs from the home and dragged Bjork from the upstairs bedroom to a couch on the first floor of the residence, Santa Rosa Fire Inspector Quang Pham said.

Bjork was allegedly intoxicated and combative, but firefighters and paramedics removed Bjork from the house, Pham said.

The fire caused around $50,000 damage, Pham said. It left the upstairs of the home uninhabitable. The cause is under investigation.