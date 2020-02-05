Santa rosa

Santa Rosa Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Causing Fire, Child Endangerment

By Bay City News

Handcuffs
Getty Images

File photo

" data-ellipsis="false">

Santa Rosa police arrested a woman Monday on suspicion of negligently causing a fire in her home and child endangerment, police said.

Marisa Bjork, 37, of Santa Rosa, was booked in the county jail and she is scheduled to appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Feb. 21.

Santa Rosa firefighters took a report at 3:40 p.m. of a fire in a second-floor bedroom of a home in the 2300 block of Julio Lane in west Santa Rosa.

Local

Hayward 7 mins ago

Hayward City Council Votes to Increase Minimum Wage on July 1

Warriors 1 hour ago

Nets Crush Warriors 129-88 in Russell’s Return to Brooklyn

Bjork's 16-year-old daughter tried to put the fire out with water from a bathroom. She opened a door to free two dogs from the home and dragged Bjork from the upstairs bedroom to a couch on the first floor of the residence, Santa Rosa Fire Inspector Quang Pham said.

Bjork was allegedly intoxicated and combative, but firefighters and paramedics removed Bjork from the house, Pham said.

The fire caused around $50,000 damage, Pham said. It left the upstairs of the home uninhabitable. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa rosafireSanta Rosa Fire DepartmentSanta Rosa Police Departmentchild endangerment
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us