Sausalito City Council holds special meeting to end downtown Bridgeway debate

The Sausalito City Council called a special meeting to end what has become a contentious debate over bike lanes through the downtown Bridgeway.

The council convened to consider whether to accept a more than $500,000 grant to design and add bike lanes on the Bridgeway to leave the road as is. People from bikers to police and fire chiefs sounded off on what they believed would be best to do with Bridgeway.

"We have received more than 200 letters about this issue, one way or the other," said Joan Cox, the city's mayor. "Every writer is passionate about their view."

The city could only use the grant money if it adds bike or pedestrian lanes in the design, something bicycle enthusiasts said is necessary after multiple incidents between pedestrians and cars.

"It’s been dangerous for bicyclists. It’s been dangerous for pedestrians," said Kieran Culligan, the Pedestrian Bicycle Advisory Committee chair. "There was another accident just this past Sunday where another person was hit on this stretch of Bridgeway [and] had to be transported to the hospital."

Designs presented on Saturday called for eliminating the middle turn lane and adding bike lanes in both directions between Princess and Richardson Streets.

However, some residents and the city's police department want to keep the middle lane, claiming getting rid of it will make the stretch more dangerous and hamper business deliveries.

"We’re gonna have more head-on collisions," said Roger Taylor, a doctor and Sausalito resident. "We’re gonna have more injuries, so we need that middle lane.”

The council is expected to make a decision late Saturday.