Sausalito City Parking Lots to Close on Weekends and Holidays

Starting Sunday, Sausalito municipal parking lots will be closed on weekends and holidays, because of safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and "widespread disregard for non-essential travel restrictions," Sausalito police said Saturday.
The closures will remain in effect until further notice, police said.
Those with City of Sausalito parking lot permits may use street parking at no cost as long as that permit is displayed on the permit holder's dashboard.
