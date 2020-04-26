social distancing

Sausalito City Parking Lots to Close on Weekends and Holidays

The closures will remain in effect until further notice, police said.

By Bay City News

Starting Sunday, Sausalito municipal parking lots will be closed on weekends and holidays, because of safety concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic and "widespread disregard for non-essential travel restrictions," Sausalito police said Saturday.

Those with City of Sausalito parking lot permits may use street parking at no cost as long as that permit is displayed on the permit holder's dashboard.

