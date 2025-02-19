2 North Bay school districts poised to vote on campus closures

Leaders for two struggling school districts in the North Bay appear poised to vote on campus closures.

School districts in Vallejo and Santa Rosa have different plans, but no doubt, the families in those communities are feeling the same emotions. Hundreds of concerned parents have been showing up at meetings to be heard.

In Vallejo, trustees on Wednesday are slated to vote on thee options at their 6 p.m. meeting. In Santa Rosa, trustees will vote on a multiphase plan during their 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall.

Kris Sanchez has details in the video above.