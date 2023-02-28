Sonoma

Person Wearing ‘Scream' Costume in Sonoma Prompts Multiple 911 Calls

By NBC Bay Area staff

A person standing in downtown Sonoma wearing a "Scream" costume caused a bit of a panic Monday morning.

Sonoma police said multiple people called 911 to report someone dressed in the classic "Ghostface" costume standing at 1st Street East and East Napa Street, right next to Sonoma Plaza.

As it turns out, the person was hired through Paramount to promote the new "Scream VI" movie, which comes out next week.

"Thank you for everyone’s concern, it’s been addressed," police said in a Facebook post.

Some of the scenes from the original "Scream" movie were actually filmed near Sonoma Square and across Sonoma County.

