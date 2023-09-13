Family of Sean Monterrosa protesting return on Vallejo officer arrested for his death

The family of Sean Monterrosa, who died in a police shooting in 2020, is demanding the city of Vallejo not to reinstate the officer who was fired for his death.

Sean’s sister, Ashley Monterrosa, said her family is going to keep fighting for justice and will keep pushing for officers who have killed civilians to never be allowed to work on the street again.

Detective Jarrett Tonn was dismissed from the Vallejo Police Department after he shot Sean outside a Walgreens in June of 2020.

Last month, Tonn’s termination was overturned in arbitration, a decision that made Sean's sisters feel like they were going backwards in their pursuit of justice for their brother.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“Having him back in the streets is frustrating, it’s disappointment but not surprising coming from the city,” said Ashely.

Monterrosa’s lawyer said they’ll be monitoring Tonn very closely.

“Right now we are speaking what level of force these monitors should be allowed to use against an officer who has used deadly force against three unarmed citizens,” said lawyer Lee Merritt.

He said there has been a delay in the investigation by the justice department

“They are having difficulty having witnesses that are not officers we are asking people who were there to come forward,” said Merritt.

It is unclear when detective Tonn will be back at work.

NBC Bay Area reached out to his attorney but hasn’t heard back.

The Monterrosa sisters also asked the city to invest in more programs for youth and to release the findings of the investigation on the badge-bending process.

The city says it can’t because details of the officer’s personnel record are in that report.