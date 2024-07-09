Sonoma County

Second suspected drowning in Russian River during holiday weekend

By Sarah Stierch | Bay City News

Russian River
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A second person lost their life while swimming in the Russian River in Sonoma County over the Independence Day weekend, authorities said.

On Saturday, the sheriff's department received 911 calls around 6:40 p.m. for a possible drowning at Monte Rio Beach. Bystanders were providing CPR to a man pulled from the river when deputies arrived. Emergency responders attempted to save the man, but he died moments later.

The man's name will be released after informing his next-of-kin.

The death comes a day after the body of Nasoni Tuitoga, 28, of Santa Rosa, was found. Tuitoga was reported missing while swimming near Villa Grande, an unincorporated community along the river, on Wednesday evening.

The Sonoma County Sheriff says that "Multiple people have died in the Russian River in 2024. While it looks calm on the surface, the river can have strong currents, deep spots and drop-offs, and underwater debris. We urge everyone to practice water safety when they visit our beautiful river."

