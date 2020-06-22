Sheriff's Office Investigates Noose Found at Sonoma Raceway

A community united by racing at the Sonoma Raceway is trying to make sense of a divisive, racist message someone left on the grounds.

Sonoma Raceway General Manager Steve Page said an employee spotted a noose hanging from a tree Saturday morning.

“Piece of twine probably there for a while but somebody had fashioned it into a shape you can reasonably interpret to be a noose. She was understandably very upset about it,” said Page.

He sent staff and tenants an email saying he is taking the incident very seriously and operates a facility that is welcoming to everyone.

“To have something like that show up on our property is disgusting,” said Page.

He reported the incident to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Department and investigators say whoever is responsible could face a felony hate crime charge.

“We take it seriously that's why we're out there with the violent crimes unit,” said Orlando Rodriguez from the sheriff’s department. “Put every effort into making an ID on this.”

The investigation comes as the NASCAR community is rallying around Bubba Wallace.

Drivers and mechanics stood with an emotional wallace, rejecting racism in Alabama Monday after a noose was found in his garage stall.

Days after NASCAR banned confederate flags at its events.

“It's not a race thing it's about walking into an event and feeling uncomfortable that's it,” said Wallace.

Back in Sonoma, people at the track say they won't feel comfortable until they get some answers about who is responsible.

“I can't imagine it's anyone that works here at the track. I think it's someone who is pissed off at NASCAR. This is a NASCAR track,” said Tom Fallon, Sonoma Raceway tenant.

Sheriff's deputies are now reviewing the security video.