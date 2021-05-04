Sig Alert Issued for 1-80 as Vegetation Ignited by Car Fire Spreads

A vegetation fire sparked Tuesday evening by a burning vehicle is spreading next to westbound Interstate Highway 80 at the American Canyon Road off-ramp in Solano County and the California Highway Patrol has issued a sig alert for two lanes closed on the freeway.

Embers from the initial fire, which was reported about 5:30 p.m., have spread the blaze to other areas by the freeway and flames are getting close to power lines, according to the CHP.

Units from Cal Fire and area departments have responded to the scene.

There is no estimated time for reopening I-80 and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.