Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Welcomes 6 Cheetah Cubs

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo has welcomed six cheetah cubs to its animal attractions, the theme park announced Thursday morning.

Five female cheetah cubs and one male cub are now in the park’s care as part of a collaboration with the Zoological Association of America’s Animal Management Program in partnership with the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia, according to details in a release from Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Female cubs Imani, Dakari, Makena, Duma and Shuri are between 8 and 10 months old, and male cub Kalahari is 3 months old.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Two of six cheetah cubs new to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo. (April 13, 2023)

"We are excited to have Imani, Dakari, Makena, Duma, Shuri, and little Kalahari join us as the newest members of the family of animals we care for at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom," Animal Care Director Eric Calvo said in a statement. "Expert caregivers will be providing them with around-the-clock care for the next few months both backstage and at their new exhibit, Cheetah Creek, where guests will have the unique opportunity to watch them play and interact with each other and their caregivers."

The park is partnering with the Cheetah Conservation Fund to bring awareness to the efforts to help animals in the wild, particularly cheetahs, which are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species, park officials said.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom currently is open on weekends, including some Fridays. Check the park website for specific days and hours.