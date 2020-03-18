coronavirus

Solano County Becomes Last in Bay Area to Issue Shelter in Place Order

By Bay City News

Getty Images

Coronavirus test concept. Test tubes for 2019-nCoV analysis and medical form Coronavirus test over laboratory desk. Chinese Wuhan virus outbreak.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Solano County issued a "Shelter at Home" order Wednesday evening, becoming the last county to join the rest of the Bay Area in limiting non-essential movement due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The order will be in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 7 and is subject to change. It requires the closure of all establishments serving alcohol, such as bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries, the closure of gyms, spas, and all other non-essential businesses, and prohibits non-essential events that do not allow room for social distancing. 

Grocery stores, take-out restaurants, pharmacies and hospitals are among the businesses that will remain open.

Local

6 hours ago

What It’s Like to Fly Internationally During Coronavirus Pandemic

coronavirus 11 hours ago

Neighbors Help Neighbors Amid Shelter-in-Place Order

County Public Health Officer Dr. Bela Matyas had pushed back against the regionwide shelter-in-place orders Tuesday, saying they were causing panic and simply reiterating statewide directives, but he issued an updated statement along with the order Wednesday.

"We are taking this health crisis seriously and trying to protect our community while still ensuring that the essential parts of our county can function and attempting to lessen the substantial burden placed on workers and businesses," he said. "We trust our community to adhere to these directives, and we stress the importance of working together to get this through this difficult time."

Solano County reported nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths as of Tuesday but corrected the total tally to 8 confirmed cases on Wednesday.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

coronavirusSolano County
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here Coronavirus Pandemic The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us