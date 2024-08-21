Solano County

Firefighters stop forward progress of Solano County brush fire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters mop up a brush fire in Solano County.
Firefighters on Wednesday halted the forward progress of a brush fire that triggered evacuation orders and warnings in the Green Valley area of Solano County, according to Cal Fire.

The blaze, which broke out in the area of Amaral Court and Rockville Road, burned about 12 acres, Cal Fire said. It was 50% contained as of 11:30 a.m.

Visit protect.genasys.com for a detailed look at evacuation information.

