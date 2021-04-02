Solano County Health Officer Sends Warning in Fear of Reverting Back to Purple Tier

As people make their Easter plans, Solano County’s health officer sent a warning about celebrating safely in fear of reverting back into the purple tier.

“This is real … I know it’s real because I lost family,” said Gabriel Oviedo, the owner of the Union Hotel in Benicia, who understands the toll coronavirus can take on a family. “My aunt, my uncle and two of my cousins in one week.”

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

That’s why he says the warning from Solano County’s health officer should not be taken lightly.

Dr. Bela Matyas is urging people to take all precautions this holiday weekend, “to prevent a surge of cases and keep our county from reverting to the purple tier.”

Benicia business owner is concerned about Solano County reverting back to the purple tier. He says stay vigilant during the Easter weekend ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/EiQlTjXUTB — Cheryl Hurd (@hurd_hurd) April 3, 2021

“I don’t know if I can handle it, going back to purple,” said Oviedo. “I might just give up.”

Solano County was the first to open up vaccinations to people 50 or older in the Bay Area, a proactive move to try to slow down infections. But the majority of new cases reportedly involve younger people in the county.

UCSF Infectious Disease Expert Dr. George Rutherford says people need to stay vigilant because 70% of people in California haven’t been vaccinated yet and people need to be cautious.

“Not to cast everything aside and take your masks off and congregate in these large groups. That's how we start to move back up the chain. The last thing people are going to want to do is end up back in purple,” he said.