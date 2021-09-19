public safety power shutoffs

Some North Bay PG&E Customers May Be Affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs

In addition, the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag warning for the North Bay mountains and East Bay hills and valleys

By Bay City News

Portions of three Bay Area counties may be affected by possible public safety power shutoffs that could start as early as Monday morning, PG&E said.

Shutoff notices were sent Saturday to some customers in Solano, Sonoma and Napa counties. 

Dry offshore winds starting Sunday night are expected to whisk away any recent moisture from recent light rain and bring wildfire risk, prompting the power shutoff notices. 

The potential power shutoffs could begin Monday morning in portions of the North Coast and North Bay, according to PG&E.

Statewide, PG&E said 14,000 customers in 13 counties could be affected by shutoffs. In the greater Bay Area, customers is Mendocino, Yolo and Lake counties have been notified of possible power shutoffs.

PG&E implements the shutoffs to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

Customers can look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

