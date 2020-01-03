Santa Rosa Homeless Camp

Sonoma County Approves $12 Million Plan to Address Santa Rosa Homeless Camp

By Christie Smith

NBC Bay Area

A homeless camp in Santa Rosa. (Jan. 3, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Neighbor concerns are growing about a large encampment housing 200 homeless people on a trail in Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County in response approved nearly $12 million in funding to address the situation, including creating shelters.

On Friday, the community groups and residents met to discuss ideas for shelters and what they might look like. Neighbors who live close said it needs to happen quickly.

Local

Oakland Laptop Homicide 4 hours ago

Convicted Robbers Charged in Oakland Laptop Theft, Homicide

Oakland 2 hours ago

East Bay Residents Urge Local Leaders Put a Stop to Plastic Waste

"It's a sad, sad situation," resident Alan Caufield said, who lives near the Joe Rodota Trail.

Some of the complaints from neighbors regarding the homeless camp include cars being broken into and trash piling up.

This article tagged under:

Santa Rosa Homeless CampSonoma CountySanta rosa
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us