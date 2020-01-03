Sonoma County Approves $12 Million Plan to Address Santa Rosa Homeless Camp

Neighbor concerns are growing about a large encampment housing 200 homeless people on a trail in Santa Rosa.

Sonoma County in response approved nearly $12 million in funding to address the situation, including creating shelters.

On Friday, the community groups and residents met to discuss ideas for shelters and what they might look like. Neighbors who live close said it needs to happen quickly.

"It's a sad, sad situation," resident Alan Caufield said, who lives near the Joe Rodota Trail.

Some of the complaints from neighbors regarding the homeless camp include cars being broken into and trash piling up.