Sonoma County Bans Foam Food Containers, Polystyrene Products

The ordinance will be effective on Jan. 1, 2022, but before then, the county's waste management agency will work to provide support to businesses that may need to purchase new environmentally-friendly to-go containers

Disposable food containers and other products with polystyrene foam and polyfluoroalkyl substances are prohibited for sale and use in Sonoma County, the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday.  

In alignment with the Climate Action and Resiliency section in the county's strategic plan, the ordinance will minimize toxic chemicals in waste and waterways in the county.  

The ordinance will be effective on Jan. 1, 2022, but before then, the county's waste management agency Zero Waste Sonoma will work to provide support to businesses that may need to purchase new environmentally-friendly to-go containers. Outreach and community engagement efforts will also be initiated with Chambers of Commerce meetings, informational letters and implementation plans for those affected by the policy. 

“It is past time to get non-compostable and non-recyclable single-use Styrofoam products out of our waste stream in Sonoma County," said Sonoma County Supervisor Lynda Hopkins in a statement "While this ordinance benefits all residents of Sonoma County, we also understand that some businesses and individuals may be significantly impacted. That's why we're expecting a robust education campaign in partnership with stakeholders to ensure that information and resources are widely shared, especially with residents most in need." 

More information on the ordinance can be found here.

