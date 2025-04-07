Sonoma County launches curbside chipper program early to prevent wildfires

Sonoma County is launching its curbside chipper program early in order to deal with the demand and prevent fires.

The county's free Residential Curbside Chipper Program is maintained by the Permit Sonoma Fire Prevention Division and is a way to help residents create defensible spaces around their property in case of wildfire. It also encourages the removal of vegetation along access routes, the county said.

Once approved, properties in unincorporated areas of the county are able to receive up to two hours of free chipping and a second visit as well, the county said.

"By reducing vegetation and creating defensible space around structures, property owners play an active role in helping their communities stay safe," Sonoma County Fire Marshal Steve Mosiurchak said in a statement released by county officials.

Creating 100 feet or more of defensible space around a property can save homes during wildfires and thinning out vegetation along roads and routes allows for easier access for firefighters as well as easier access for residents, according to the county.

The program serves more than 800 properties annually, including homes from Cloverdale to Sonoma and Kenwood to Jenner in unincorporated Sonoma County. Those interested in participating should prepare their piles per the program guidelines. Please submit an online application once piles are placed and ready for chipping.