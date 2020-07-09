Sonoma County Expands Antibody Testing for Essential Workers

On Wednesday, Sonoma County expanded antibody testing to include residents who were essential workers during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Essential workers are those whose work is considered necessary to continue despite the county's shelter-in-place order. Some of these professions include grocery-store workers, in-home support service caregivers, construction workers, utility workers and child care providers, according to the county.

Sonoma County continues to offer antibody testing for first responders, police and fire personnel, health care workers and community members who tested positive for COVID-19 at least three weeks ago and those identified as their close contacts, according to the county.

An antibody test is a blood test that is used to identify if COVID-19 antibodies are present in someone's body. Testing positive for antibodies does not necessarily indicate immunity, according to the county.

The county is asking essential workers, health care workers, first responders, and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as those who live with them to call (707) 565-4667 to schedule an antibody test appointment.