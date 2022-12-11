freeze warning

Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week.

Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday.

Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors as serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop with prolonged cold weather exposure.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

freeze warningweatherSonoma County
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us