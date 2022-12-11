Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning

Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week.

Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday.

Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors as serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop with prolonged cold weather exposure.

Cold temperatures return for tonight through at least mid week. Frost and freezing conditions are possible for inland areas. Make sure to protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/INNSQWVPO0 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 11, 2022