Sonoma County Health Officials Extend Freeze Warning

Sonoma County health officials have extended its freeze warning through Wednesday in response to the National Weather Service's prediction of sub-freezing temperatures through the middle of the week.
Initially, Sonoma County issued a warning of sub-freezing temperatures from last Thursday to Sunday.
Health officials recommend that residents limit time outdoors as serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop with prolonged cold weather exposure.
