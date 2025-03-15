Sonoma County homes suffered major storm damage, residents detail

Homes across Sonoma County suffered major storm damage as rain and powerful winds raged across the region Friday.

In Rohnert Park, the storm caused a larger Eukalyptus tree on Myrtle Avena to cash into a come, trapping someone inside.

"With the loud roar of the tree crashing and the debris falling, she didn't know what was going on," said Andre Bailey, one of the area's neighbors.

The home has since been red-tagged, and the woman who lived there said she was in shock. The tree came crashing through the kitchen ceiling, leading to debris falling on her head, she told NBC Bay Area.

The 73-year-old was briefly trapped before slipping out through the front door with help from the Rohnert Park Public Safety Department.

Bailey said she was watching TV in her living room when the incident happened.

"We had to guide them around the bushes but we were able to get them out and around the tree," said Andrew Smith, a Lieutenant with the RPPSD. "The house definitely suffered significant damage, so it was red-tagged as not-inhabitable."

The home's renter is now staying at a nearby motel and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Less than mile away, a similar incident happened in Cotati.

The resident of that home is safe and officials declared the home safe to live in.

Residents said Friday's winds were so strong that a heavy chimney cap flew off a home.

"Never heard the sound like that, it was almost as if someone was pounding on the walls," said Andre Bailey