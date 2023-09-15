Sonoma County K-9 deputy finds about 23 pounds of meth in traffic stop

A Sonoma County K-9 deputy unit this week sniffed out a large cache of methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop and arrested the driver on felony drug charges, according to the sheriff's office.

Enrique Sanchez-Arias, 33, was booked into Sonoma County jail on multiple drug-related charges after the deputies found about 23 pounds of meth inside the vehicle, and narcotics detectives later found other drugs at his home, sheriff's officials said.

At about 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, a Sonoma County deputy pulled over a vehicle near Stage Gulch and Watmaugh roads, the sheriff's office said. During the stop, the deputy noticed several signs suggesting the driver was involved in "criminal activity."

The deputy and his K-9 partner conducted an exterior sniff of the vehicle and discovered an odor of narcotics. The deputy then searched the vehicle and found the large cache of meth, the sheriff's office said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Sheriff's detectives then got a search warrant for the suspect's home in Vacaville, and with the assistance of local police, searched the home. The search resulted in the recovery of about one-half pound of meth; about 1 kilo (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl; about 1,500 fentanyl-laced fake M30 pills; three loaded firearms (one stolen); and ammunition, sheriff's officials said.

Sanchez-Arias faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony transportation of a controlled substance.