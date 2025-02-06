Sonoma County authorities report 2 storm-related deaths

Two people in the North Bay died over the past two days as a result of the recent storm, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The first fatal incident was reported at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday when deputies responded to the 7700 block of Franz Valley Road in Santa Rosa on a report of a body in a culvert, authorities said.

Deputies and fire personnel were able to remove the man's body, but he has not yet been identified.

A second man's body was recovered at about 7 a.m. Thursday in the 5800 block of Hall Road in Santa Rosa, authorities said. That man also has yet to be identified.

Detailed circumstances of the deaths are under investigation, but sheriff's officials confirmed they were storm-related.