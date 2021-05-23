Sonoma County to Close Some Vaccination Sites, Focus on Mobile Clinics

Sonoma County officials have decided to close some vaccination sites in the region and focus on mobile and pop-up clinics in efforts to reach herd immunity.

"The strategic shift to more mobile and pop-up clinics comes as Sonoma County is attempting to achieve herd immunity by getting the vaccine into as many arms as possible," county officials said in a press release.

Below is a list of clinics and dates of closure:

The Sebastopol Community Center, in partnership with West County Health Centers - closed May 22

The Huerta Gym in the Town of Windsor, in partnership with Alliance Medical Center - May 28

The Cloverdale Train station, in partnership with Alexander Valley Healthcare - May 28

The Sonoma Valley Veterans Hall, in partnership with Sonoma Valley Community Health Center - May 28

The SRJC Petaluma campus, in partnership with Petaluma Health Center - June 5

The Healdsburg High School, in partnership with Alliance Medical Center - June 30

In partnership with Curative, the county will continue to provide vaccination services to residents via mobile clinics. The following locations will operate via appointment from noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday, May 20, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor

Friday, May 21, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Windsor

Saturday, May 22, Wellspring Church – First Samoan Congregational Church in Santa Rosa

Sunday, May 23, Coddingtown Mall in Santa Rosa – back parking lot across from Target.

“Due to the success of the local vaccination effort, we will be pivoting to a more strategic, targeted outreach effort,” said Dr. Urmila Shende, Sonoma County’s vaccine chief. “We are, in essence, identifying where those who have not been vaccinated live, work and play, then we are supporting vaccine events that more effectively reach those individuals.”