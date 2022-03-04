Sonoma County Transit Bus Crashes, Sends 4 to Hospital

Four people were injured and taken to a hospital Friday morning after a Sonoma County transit bus crashed into another vehicle and down an embankment, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Chevrolet Suburban was stopped in the eastbound lane of River Road east of Olivet Road and was attempting to turn left into a driveway when a Subaru Outback containing an 18-month-old crashed into the rear of the Suburban at 6:18 a.m., CHP officials said.

The impact caused the Subaru to pivot into the westbound lane and into the path of a Sonoma County Transit bus. The bus then crashed into the rear of the Subaru and continued off the roadway and down an embankment, where it overturned on its side, according to the CHP.

The bus contained only one occupant, the driver, who was taken to a hospital along with the two occupants of the Subaru and one occupant in the Suburban.

All four are reported to have moderate injuries as a result of the crash, CHP officials said.