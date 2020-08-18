Sonoma County Wildfires: Latest Updates and Evacuation Orders

Mandatory evacuation orders for an "immediate threat to life" have been expanded due to the 13-4 wildfire, Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening.

Residents in the following area are being told to leave immediately:

south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road,

west of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road

north of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road

east of East Austin Creek

The 13-4 fire is part of three main fires now being called the LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

Evacuation orders were also given earlier Tuesday for the following Sonoma County areas:

south of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road

north of Austin Creek

west of the intersection of Mill Creek Road at Puccioni Road

east of the Cedars.

A mandatory evacuation was issued early Tuesday afternoon for:

Meyers Grade Road to the Sonoma Coast

south of Fort Ross Road

north of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at state Highway 1

The evacuated areas are closed to the public.