Sonoma County Wildfires: Latest Updates and Evacuation Orders

Mandatory evacuation orders for an "immediate threat to life" have been expanded due to the 13-4 wildfire, Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening.
Residents in the following area are being told to leave immediately:
- south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road,
- west of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
- north of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
- east of East Austin Creek
The 13-4 fire is part of three main fires now being called the LNU Lightning Complex Fires.
Evacuation orders were also given earlier Tuesday for the following Sonoma County areas:
- south of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road
- north of Austin Creek
- west of the intersection of Mill Creek Road at Puccioni Road
- east of the Cedars.
A mandatory evacuation was issued early Tuesday afternoon for:
- Meyers Grade Road to the Sonoma Coast
- south of Fort Ross Road
- north of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at state Highway 1
The evacuated areas are closed to the public.