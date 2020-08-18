Sonoma County

Sonoma County Wildfires: Latest Updates and Evacuation Orders

By Bay City News

Mandatory evacuation orders for an "immediate threat to life" have been expanded due to the 13-4 wildfire, Cal Fire and the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening.

Residents in the following area are being told to leave immediately:

  • south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road,
  • west of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road
  • north of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road
  • east of East Austin Creek

The 13-4 fire is part of three main fires now being called the LNU Lightning Complex Fires.

Evacuation orders were also given earlier Tuesday for the following Sonoma County areas:

  • south of Stewarts Point-Skaggs Springs Road
  • north of Austin Creek
  • west of the intersection of Mill Creek Road at Puccioni Road
  • east of the Cedars.

A mandatory evacuation was issued early Tuesday afternoon for:

  • Meyers Grade Road to the Sonoma Coast
  • south of Fort Ross Road
  • north of the intersection of Meyers Grade Road at state Highway 1

The evacuated areas are closed to the public.

