M2.7 Earthquake Reported Near Sonoma: USGS

A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday in the North Bay near Sonoma, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit just before noon and was centered about 4 miles from Sonoma, the USGS said.

It was reported near Boyes Hot Springs, El Verano, Temelec and Vallejo.

No injuries have been reported.

A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, followed a minute later by an aftershock that was upgraded to a 4.3 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.

