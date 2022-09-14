M2.7 Earthquake Reported Near Sonoma: USGS

A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday in the North Bay near Sonoma, according to the United States Geological Survey.
The quake hit just before noon and was centered about 4 miles from Sonoma, the USGS said.
It was reported near Boyes Hot Springs, El Verano, Temelec and Vallejo.
No injuries have been reported.
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa Tuesday evening, followed a minute later by an aftershock that was upgraded to a 4.3 magnitude, according to the United States Geological Survey.