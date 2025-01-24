Sonoma County

Sonoma Raceway to bring non-racecar drivers onto track for a good cause

By NBC Bay Area staff

Sonoma Raceway this weekend is inviting people to take their own vehicles out on the track, all while supporting a good cause.

In the raceway's Drive for Charity event Saturday, people who signed up will get to take a spin around the 2.52-mile road course in their street-legal vehicles.

Proceeds will benefit children and families in need in Sonoma County through Speedway Children’s Charities.

Ginger Conejero Saab has sneak preview in the video above.

