Sonoma State University

Sonoma State President Steps Down Amid Retaliation Scandal

“After thoughtful reflection and discussions with my family, I made the decision to step away as president of this wonderful campus,” she said

By The Associated Press

Sonoma State University President Judy Sakaki will step down amid a scandal involving sexual harassment reports about her husband and alleged retaliation by Sakaki against a school provost, according to a news report Monday.

Sakaki said in a statement that she will depart on July 31, calling her tenure as university president “an honor,” the Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

"After thoughtful reflection and discussions with my family, I made the decision to step away as president of this wonderful campus," she said.

Sakaki, 69, has been embroiled in controversy since April, when the Press Democrat reported that the California State University system paid a $600,000 settlement to a former Sonoma State provost. The payment was intended to resolve a dispute related to sexual harassment complaints from several female university employees against Sakaki’s husband, Patrick McCallum.

