Suspended Sonoma State University president decides to retire

A day after Sonoma State University President Mike Lee was placed on leave for a controverisal message connected to pro-Palestinian protesters, he has decided to retire from his post, according to the California State University chancellor.

Chancellor Mildred Garcia released a statement late Thursday saying in part, "President Ming-Tung 'Mike' Lee has informed me of his decision to retire from his role at Sonoma State University."

Lee was placed on administrative leave Wednesday for "insubordination" after sending out a campuswide message indicating agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters. Garcia said he sent the message without proper approvals.

Garcia said she intends to continue working with Acting President Nathan Evans and the university's board during the transition.

Following is Garcia's full statement:

"President Ming-Tung 'Mike' Lee has informed me of his decision to retire from his role at Sonoma State University. I thank President Lee for his years of service to the California State University—starting at California State University, Sacramento—and to higher education overall. I wish him and his family well.

"I will continue to work with Acting President Nathan Evans and our Board of Trustees leadership during this transitional period. Additional information will be forthcoming."