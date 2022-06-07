Spread of 2 Brush Fires Halted by Fire Crews in Brisbane

Two separate brush fires in Brisbane halted some Caltrain service as North County Fire Authority crews battled the blazes, the department announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

The fires burned near the train tracks off Tunnel Avenue, fire officials said. As of 4:11 p.m., the fire department said that crews had stopped the fire's progress but that parts of Tunnel Avenue would remain closed for at least an hour.

People are told to avoid the area.

Caltrain had been holding some trains due to the fires, according to the transit agency.