Brisbane

Spread of 2 Brush Fires Halted by Fire Crews in Brisbane

By Bay City News

Two separate brush fires in Brisbane halted some Caltrain service as North County Fire Authority crews battled the blazes, the department announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

The fires burned near the train tracks off Tunnel Avenue, fire officials said. As of 4:11 p.m., the fire department said that crews had stopped the fire's progress but that parts of Tunnel Avenue would remain closed for at least an hour.

People are told to avoid the area.

Caltrain had been holding some trains due to the fires, according to the transit agency.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Brisbane
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us