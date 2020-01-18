SSU, SRJC Form New Bachelor’s Degree Program for Wine Production, Management Students

A new bachelor's degree transition program will be available this fall to Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University students studying wine production and management.

The joint program between SRJC and SSU will provide a four-year degree transition pathway for SRJC viticulture and oenology students and expand SSU's wine business program in SSU's School of Business and Economics by adding a wine production track.

SRJC students can complete their general elective and wine production coursework at SRJC to earn an associate's degree before transferring to SSU to complete business and wine business classes for a bachelor's degree.

SSU students who are already pursuing a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a concentration in wine business strategies will be able to enroll in SRJC's oenology and viticulture courses to fulfill requirements for the new wine production track.

"The new joint program between SRJC and SSU is the perfect foundation for students interested in the wine industry," said Kim Stare Wallace, president of Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg. "I look forward to having a whole new pool of qualified candidates for a wide variety of positions."