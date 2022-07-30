st helena

Traffic Delays Expected in and Around St. Helens Due to Blue Note Jazz Festival

By Bay City News

traffic generic daytime
Getty Images

Police are advising the public to expect traffic delays in and around St. Helena throughout the weekend due to a music festival at a local winery.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival is taking place at the Charles Krug Winery at 2800 Main Street beginning at noon Saturday and running through Sunday. The concert series begins at noon daily and ends at 10 p.m.

While patrons will be bussed into the event via Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road, police said, the event will still impact traffic in and around St. Helena.

The Highway 29 entrance to Charles Krug will be closed for emergency vehicles only, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

st helenaBlue Note Jazz Festival
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us