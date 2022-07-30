Traffic Delays Expected in and Around St. Helens Due to Blue Note Jazz Festival

Police are advising the public to expect traffic delays in and around St. Helena throughout the weekend due to a music festival at a local winery.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival is taking place at the Charles Krug Winery at 2800 Main Street beginning at noon Saturday and running through Sunday. The concert series begins at noon daily and ends at 10 p.m.

While patrons will be bussed into the event via Silverado Trail and Deer Park Road, police said, the event will still impact traffic in and around St. Helena.

The Highway 29 entrance to Charles Krug will be closed for emergency vehicles only, according to police.