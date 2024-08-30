Santa rosa

14-year-old boy arrested for allegedly stabbing 13-year-old at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa

By Bay City News

Santa Rosa Police Department vehicle.
NBC Bay Area

A student stabbed another student during a fight Friday afternoon at Elsie Allen High School in Santa Rosa, police said.

Santa Rosa police spokesperson Sgt. Patricia Seffens said a 14-year-old boy stabbed a 13-year-old boy, who was taken to a hospital in stable condition as of 2:15 p.m. with "minor" stab wounds.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Police received the call at about 12:30 p.m. and arrested the older boy.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fight, including whether anyone else was involved.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Santa rosa
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community Clear The Shelters
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us