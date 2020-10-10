Glass Fire

State Hwy 29 Reopens as Progress Continues on Glass Fire

By Bay City News

State Highway 29 in Napa County reopened Friday afternoon as firefighters make more progress putting out the Glass Fire, according to Cal Fire and Caltrans.

The highway reopened at 3 p.m. between Tubbs Lane in Napa County and the Lake County line, but motorists may experience some delays while traveling the road.

Drivers are urged to watch for flaggers who will be directing traffic so crews can do safety assessments, remove trees and other fieldwork. Portable message signs will be on to help drivers navigate the area.

The Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties has burned more than 67,000 acres since it started Sept. 27, Cal Fire officials said.

