Sonoma County

State to Shut Down Sonoma County Dungeness Crab Fishery Over a Month Early

By Bay City News

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife on Wednesday said the commercial Dungeness crab fishery south of the Sonoma/Mendocino county line will be closed after May 15 to protect whales and sea turtles from entanglement with fishing gear.

The closure by CDFW Director Charlton Bonham will remain in place for the remainder of the 2019-2020 California commercial Dungeness crab season, which was set to last through June 30 south of the Mendocino-Sonoma county border and July 30 north of it.

"I have determined that conducting the California commercial Dungeness crab fishery beyond May 15, 2020 in the Central Management Area poses a significant risk of marine life entanglement, and that the appropriate management response is a closure of the California commercial Dungeness crab fishery in that area effective May 15, 2020," Bonham said in a news release.

This article tagged under:

Sonoma CountyCalifornia Department of Fish and WildlifeCrab Seasondungeness crab
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us