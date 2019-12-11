Suisun City Man Arrested After Allegedly Attacking, Biting Walmart Employee

A man was arrested after allegedly attacking and biting a Walmart employee at its Suisun City store, according to police.

The assault allegedly took place around 1:22 p.m. at the Walmart located at 350 Walters Road, police said. Officers were told the suspect, 23-year-old Xavier Hodges of Suisun City, had attacked and bitten a store employee.

According to police, officers arrived on scene and were able to take Hodges in custody. He was on parole at the time of his arrest on suspicion of felony assault.

The employee who was assaulted was treated at the scene and then released. Anyone who witnessed the assault is asked to call police at (707) 421-7373.