Supes to Consider Reopening Some Sonoma County Parking Lots

The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors at its Tuesday meeting will consider restoring parking fees and a membership program at county parks to fund staffing and services there during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

A staff report to the supervisors in advance of Tuesday's meeting recommends restoring the fees and membership program, saying nearly two weeks have passed with no significant overcrowding at parks while people do outdoor activities during the county's shelter-in-place order.

The county last month did a "soft opening" of its parks, opening them for people to walk or bike to a park from their homes but keeping parking lots closed except to disabled residents.

The board is being asked Tuesday to provide input on the county health officer's consideration to open them further with limited parking availability and access to certain park facilities deemed to be a low risk for coronavirus spread, such as tennis courts, disc golf and bocce ball.

Other sports sites, playgrounds, campgrounds and picnic sites would remain closed, according to the county.

County staff said restoring the day use parking fees and park membership program will allow for enhanced restroom cleaning at parks, as well as personal protective equipment for staff and even the ability to provide additional staff on expected peak use days.

The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., but the discussion of parks and other COVID-19 impacts in the county will not take place until after 1 p.m.

Members of the public are not allowed to attend the meeting in person, but can watch a livestream at https://sonoma-county.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx or on Zoom at https://sonomacounty.zoom.us/j/97687379497?pwd=L1QxZHFncGM3N2JUbnc1Q2VXWWJ0QT09 with password 192830.